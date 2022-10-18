Home Crime Angelina County Escapee Arrested in New Mexico 

ANGELINA COUNTY –   On June 10, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced inmate James “Tad” Wheeler, Jr. had walked off of a work detail sometime during the night. Wheeler was in jail for multiple felony thefts and burglaries. Wheeler’s trail had gone cold over the last few months. 

Last week, an anonymous tip led law enforcement in New Mexico to locate Wheeler and arrest him. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Angelina County. 

Wheeler’s grandfather, Jesse Eugene Wheeler, 81, of Polk County has also been arrested for allegedly helping his grandson escape. 

