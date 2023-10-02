CISD Gets Top Financial Rating From State 

Above photo: Susie Williams from Texas Strategic Learning presents a plan to help CISD achieve their strategic goals.

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) board of trustees met Monday, Sept. 25 to discuss the results of a recent financial grade from a state rating agency and agreed to consider offering swimming classes or team swimming in conjunction with the City of Crockett.

CISD Business Manager Tamra Scroggins presented the board with the results from “Schools First,” from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. (FIRST) The district received an A rating with a score of 98 out of a possible 100 based on 20 different indicators. Of the most critical four indicators, the district passed with flying colors. Scroggins noted has the district missed even one of these indicators they would have received an F rating. The school board members said they were pleased CISD received such a high rating from FIRST.

CISD Superintendent John Emerich reported he is seeking new bids to make repairs to the half-moon shaped parking lot in front of the high school. Due to the expense involved and to make sure the repairs will be done to a high standard, Emerich said he is looking to coordinate a time when the parking lot will be empty.

The board voted to increase pay for CISD’s bus drivers to make the positions more competitive. Emerich noted these increases would take place during the next pay period, Oct. 8.

The board was presented with a program from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) which had chosen CISD for a pilot program to help the school develop and coordinated their overall strategy. Susie Williams from Texas Strategic Learning (TSL) told the board the district was chosen because they have come so far in developing critical mission and vision statements.

“Turning a school district in a different direction takes a long time – it’s not like driving a speed boat,” Williams told the board. “CISD is making a lot of progress, we’re seeing improvements and that’s why I asked Superintendent Emerich to be part of this pilot program.”

Williams noted the CISD mission statement is a concise and ambitious declaration of the district’s mission: “Crockett ISD will cultivate a positive environment that grows compassionate, confident, and independent learners.”

Several board members were excited but expressed concern the district might be taking on too many projects all at once. Emerich and Williams explained the pilot program is based on much of what the district is already doing.

“Much of this is what we’ve already done.” Emerich said. “This is really going to be about him (CISD Assistant Superintendent Brian Aiken) and I having to do some work and make sure our systems are aligning with what we’re doing.”

The board voted to implement the program.

City of Crockett Administrator John Angerstein presented the board with a proposal inviting CISD to help participate in funding the city’s construction of a swimming pool, which would permit the district to possibly form a UIL swim team in the future.

“The city has wanted to build a swimming pool for about five years now, however, as you know, with maintenance and upkeep and operations of any facility, we really need to look at what are we investing into, and if it’s sustainable,” Angerstein said. “We want to attract swim teams, especially with our school district. There are some key issues that if the school district was to put together swim teams, we could look at depths and swim lanes – things the district could use if at any point the schools were to want to add that to their programs.”

Angerstein told the board he was there to see if there was an interest and, if so, return with a more concrete proposal. Several board members expressed their interest, but wanted to make sure that an investment from CISD would ensure use for the pool for their students when they needed it. Emerich promised to take surveys among the students to weigh the interest in creating swim teams and report back to the board.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]