Grapeland Scratches Out 1-0 Win over Slocum

Goolsby Pitches Complete Game Shutout

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

SLOCUM – With the 2022 Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show Sale of Champions taking place on Friday evening, the Grapeland Sandies game against the Slocum Mustangs was moved to Saturday morning.

The early start seemed to have affected the bats of both teams as neither squad could get anything going at the plate. In fact, the only run scored came on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth. That was all Grapeland would need, however, as a strong pitching performance by Cole Goolsby kept Slocum off the base paths and allowed the Sandies to scratch out a 1-0 win.

Cody Jordan was on the mound for the Mustangs and he matched Goolsby pitch-for-pitch throughout the game. Jordan struck out both Slade Harris and Jayce Elliott to lead off the first inning before coaxing Peyton Prater to pop up to short.

While Goolsby wound up going the distance, he struggled a little in the first inning. He gave up a lead-off single to Mark Guess but came back to fan Zack Coble. Goolsby plunked Jose Molina on 1-0 count which moved Guess to second. A wild pitch moved him to third but that was as far he would get as Goolsby came back to record back-to-back strikeouts of Julian Young and B. Lindsey to end the inning.

The Sandies would threaten during the top half of the second. Goolsby opened the frame with a fly ball out to left while Jax Vickers struck out swinging. Johnny Lamb and Jacob Vaden followed with back-to-back singles. A double steal moved Lamb to third and Vaden to second, but Jordan got Kristian Sparks to chase strike three to end the Grapeland threat.

Jacob Easley led off the bottom of the second for Slocum and drew a six-pitch walk. Ryan LaRoche was next in the order and on a 1-1 count, Easley swiped second. It looked as if the Mustangs might break through for an early run, but Goolsby struck out LaRoche and then popped up Cody Jordan. With Easley still at second, Goolsby rang up Caden Lovelady to end the second.

Both Jordan and Goolsby were on point during the third and fourth innings as neither one allowed a base runner past second.

In the fifth inning, however, the Sandies broke through for the game’s only run. Vaden led off the top of the frame with a single past third and then promptly stole second base. Jason DeCluette and Rickie Gilmore both struck out and it looked as if Vaden might be stranded at second.

As Harris settled into the batter’s box, Vaden stole third. On a 3-1 count, Jordan uncorked a wild pitch and Vaden scampered home to make the score 1-0. Harris would draw a walk but Elliott struck out to end the top of the fifth.

That was all Grapeland would need, however, as Goolsby continued his mastery over the Mustangs as the Sandies held on to win by a final score of 1-0.

Goolsby picked up the win as he went seven innings and only gave up three hits. He also struck out 14 and walked two.

Jordan was the hard-luck loser as he also went seven innings and only gave up the one run on eight hits. He also struck out seven and walked one.

At the plate, Vaden was 3-3 with the only run scored. Johnny Lamb was also 2-3.

For Slocum, Mark Guess was 2-3 at the plate.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.