Patty Madsen Land, age 75 of Crockett, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at her home. She was born April 23, 1947 in Jersey City, New Jersey to parents, Carl Madsen and Claudia Foster Madsen. Patty was a graduate of Crockett High School and a member of the Good Shepherd Fellowship Church.

Patty is survived by daughter, Carla Land; son, Joseph Land and wife, Tina; granddaughters, Marissa Hankins, Karli Land, Ashley Land; grandsons, Jonathan Hensley, Matthew Hensley; great-granddaughters, Fatima and Elizabeth Hensley; brother, Warren “Sonny” Madsen; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, William Marian “Willy” Land; parents, Carl and Claudia Madsen; and sister-in-law, Helen Madsen.

Funeral services for Patty Madsen Land was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Bro. Leon Wallace and Bro. Lyndon Powell officiating. Intermentfollowed at the Porter Springs Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com