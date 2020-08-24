Cookbook Sales Help Eastgate Family Church Spread the Gospel

By Kelly Nicol & Cheril Vernon

Messenger Staff

CROCKETT – Eastgate Family Church Pastor Darryl Bennett admits he gets fired up talking about Jesus.

After traveling across the country as an international evangelist for 20 years, Bennett returned to the Crockett and Latexo area in 2013, where he was born and raised.

“When I left here as a young evangelist at the age of 25 years old with a truck and trailer and a family, I never dreamed I would come back. Never say never, because God had a plan. It took me 20 years to get back. I believe I am right in the middle of God’s will – building a church for whosoever will come.”

Not even a year after he returned home, the church moved out of the facility they rented in the fall of 2013 and acquired a building in 2014 at 1501 E. Loop 304 in Crockett.

“We started praying for God to open a door for us to get a building,” Bennett said. “We have two buildings here and plenty of acreage. God really blessed us in many ways and I am truly grateful.”

Even in the middle of a pandemic, Eastgate Family Church has continued to go forward with plans to add on and remodel with success. After adding a bus and bus barn, the church recently began to work on a portico project.

“We started seeing the need for an awning, a portico. We got the cement poured and paid it off. A sister in our church suggested selling cookbooks. I said ‘okay, let’s get with it,’” Bennett said. “She ordered the cookbooks, sold ads to businesses and purchased the cookbooks. I think she received them April 1 – so right in the middle of the pandemic, she started selling them. This lady sold 300 cookbooks by herself! We sold a total of 565 cookbooks within three months!”

So far, the church has raised $25,000 for the portico project, thanks to the success of the cookbook sales and donations. Work is being completed by Caldwell Custom Builders.

“We are still taking donations, still working on getting it paid off. We believe that will be done soon” Bennett said. “The lady heading up the portico project is Benita Carpenter. She caught the vision and she went with it. This lady took it upon herself with the gift of God and favor of God, and inspired others. Sister Benita didn’t do it all by herself, but without her, the portico project would not be where it is today. To God be all the glory.”

Other projects on the horizon for the church include a new roof, putting a new ceiling in the sanctuary and foyer, working on the driveway and parking lot, and purchasing a LED sign.

“That’s our vision. The Bible says without a vision the people parish and we have not because we ask not. So we are going forward,” Bennett said. “ We believe God’s house ought to be the nicest in town, because He is the greatest blessing ever. All good, precious gifts come from God. In the Bible it says seek first the kingdom of God in His righteousness and all these things will be added unto you. He wants to bless his children. And we want to be good stewards … we want this place to be nice and represent our Father.”

Bennett added it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the local community.

“We could not do it without God, God’s people and the community of Houston County and all of their support,” Bennett said.

Eastgate Family Church has many ministries.

“The people here are giving, loving people. We help the needy. We have a food pantry. We have clothes, we help with school supplies. We preach in jails and prison. We go to nursing homes and assisted living. We help in all areas of the community like God wants us to,” Bennett said. “It’s a privilege every day to walk up and realize I get to call these people mine, that I am the shepherd over this flock. It’s a blessing because they love giving. They love working and they are ready to serve God.”

Despite problems going on in the world, Bennett said Christians have to bind together.

“The Bible says the devil comes to steal, kill and destroy. We are in a battle. Look what is going on in our world. I preached Sunday about the grace of God. Grace will have the final word, last word, no matter what the devil says. God’s grace is sufficient,” Bennett said. “No matter what you are going through, God is there for you. We need to realize God is not judging us. He is trying to help us and love us.”

Jesus is mercy, Bennett said.

“We have to bind together and love people, not judge people. Jesus Christ is on the mercy seat, not the judgement seat. I tell my church if you find yourself in the judgement seat, you might want to move real quick, because that’s not where Jesus is. Jesus is mercy,” Bennett said.

Eastgate Family Church offers services at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. A prayer service is held at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays.

“We had three people who wanted to be baptized Monday night. Ever day we are supposed to be helping people. Don’t put off tomorrow, tomorrow isn’t promised. Today is the day of salvation. The devil can talk you out of the good and talk you into the bad. That’s why you obey the Lord. If it’s time to be baptized, get baptized,” Bennett encouraged.

For more information about the church, visit Eastgate Family Church at 1245 E. Goliad Ave. in Crockett.