Grapeland Café Holds Flag Raising Ceremony

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – On the north end of Grapeland, located at 12946 US Highway 287N, sits the Grapeland Café. Five years ago, Fern Cathey purchased the property the restaurant sits on and for nearly as long, she has been working on an expansion.

While everything is not quite in place, it soon will be as she plans to open a new RV park, along with four fully functional hotel rooms, just a stone’s throw from the café.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Cathey hosted a flag raising ceremony outside of her bistro and enlisted the Grapeland Noon Lions Club to help her out.

Prior to the ceremony, Cathey explained what her vision for the property was.

“There will be 23 slots for the RV Park. They are hooking the water and electricity up today. Everything is ready to go, we’re just waiting to get everything hooked up. They will have lights, water and sewage,” she said.

Cathey said two of the rooms are nearing completion and will cost $79 per night. Also included is a $10 breakfast voucher to use at the Café.

“Our Café is the main draw but we also have some other things around the area. There is the Grapeland Safari just up the road and we have a propane business just across the highway. Everything is very convenient,” she said.

As far as Old Glory, Cathey said it had been a goal of hers to put up the flag pole and have a big flag since she purchased the restaurant.

“I said I want the biggest flag I can get for here. Nobody has a big flag around the area,” she said with a laugh. “I wanted to do something around Veterans Day for all the troops. They give so much, including body parts. It just breaks my heart. It really does. They have sacrificed so much. So many people take this for granted, just like the election that’s going on. They don’t know what freedom is until they lose it. I just hope we never do.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.