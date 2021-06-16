Juneteenth Celebration Slated for Saturday in Crockett

2021 Theme – “Justice for All”

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

TEXAS – This coming Saturday, June 19, marks the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth. That was the date in 1865, when word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the state of Texas.

It was nearly two and a half years – after the U.S. abolishment of slavery in 1863 – when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation from a balcony in Galveston and African- Americans in Texas were finally freed.

Since then, the date has become an international day of celebration and was officially declared a state holiday in 1980. Today, a Juneteenth monument on the Galveston grounds commemorates the occasion, while Galveston’s Juneteenth parade and festivities draw visitors from around the world.

Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings.

Houston County and the city of Crockett will host its 35th Annual Juneteenth celebration and this year’s theme is “Justice for All.”

The Houston County festivities actually got underway with the induction ceremony on June 10 followed by the Juneteenth Pageant held on Saturday, June 12 at Crockett High School.

The Miss Juneteenth contestants were: Tania Davis and Stasia Parker.

The Junior Miss Juneteenth contestants were: A ‘Rihanna Good; Kiva Knox; Ayriel Parker; and Taniah Johnson.

The Miss and Junior Miss Escorts were: Jordin White and Wayne White.

The Little Miss Juneteenth contestants were: Paisley Anderson; Kiah Amons; Elizabeth Baker; Kendreya Burton; Taniah Colter; Ty’tiana Easterling; Phoenix Shedd; and Anastasia Wade.

The Senior Little Miss Contestants were: Jadin James; Erial Reifsteck; Dra’ Cionna Richardson; De’Asia Wooten; and Neffertitian Wooten.

On June 19, the celebration of Juneteenth jumps into high gear with Juneteenth Parade through the streets of downtown Crockett. The parade line-up will begin at 9 am and the parade will roar to life at 10 am. The Grand Marshal of this year’s parade and celebration will be Houston County’s first African-American Tax Assessor-Collector, Laronica Wooten Smith.

Once the parade makes its way through the downtown area, the Juneteenth Official Opening Ceremony will be held at the Groves Educational Foundation located along Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The pageant contestants will be recognized and several guest speakers will reflect on both the significance of Juneteenth and what it means to them, on a personal basis.

Following the ceremony’s conclusion, the Juneteenth Youth Fun Day will begin at 2 pm.

Cliff Robinson, creator of the Juneteenth.com website wrote Juneteenth is “…. a time for reflection and rejoicing. It (Juneteenth) is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future. Its growing popularity signifies a level of maturity and dignity in America long overdue. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities and religions are joining hands to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today. Sensitized to the conditions and experiences of others, only then can we make significant and lasting improvements in our society.”

