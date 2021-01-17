Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Continues

Celebratory Event Cancelled Due to COVID-19

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be celebrated across the nation, state and area on Monday, Jan. 18. Unfortunately, because of the spread of COVID-19, many large gatherings have been forced to cancel or modify the event.

Such is the case in Crockett where the founder and chairperson of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Committee, Roberta Mason, has indicated the event scheduled to honor Dr. King on Jan. 17 has been forced to cancel.

Despite modifications and cancellations, the spirit of Dr. King’s message of racial harmony and freedom from injustice lives on. Sadly, his desire to see a society based on a foundation of love, justice and humanity in its legal, political, and civic life has yet to come to fruition, according to CNN contributor Peniel Joseph.

Monday also marks the 26th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

“Observed each year on the third Monday in January as ‘a day on, not a day off,’ MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities,” according to the www.nationalservice.gov website.

As we have seen over the past year and in recent weeks, the country has a lengthy journey ahead before Dr. King’s dream can be realized. This Monday, make an effort to help heal the wounds which have been inflicted. Be kind to one another and live by the Golden Rule of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

It was important enough to be mentioned twice in the Holy Bible and can be found in both Matthew 7:12 and Luke 6:31.

