Elkhart ISD Celebrates Powerlift State Champions

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ELKHART – A celebration was held Wednesday, March 22 as Elkhart Independent School District (EISD) celebrated its varsity girls powerlifting team, first in history to win the state championship. The team clenched the honor at a meet last weekend in Frisco.

The girls and their coaches were feted at an early morning pep rally held at the high school before making a tour of the other EISD campuses to enjoy the district-wide acclaim for their accomplishment.

EISD Athletic Director Luke Goode thanked the team and the coaches for their hard work in an emotional speech. Powerlifting coach Ricky Rodriguez said he could not be prouder of his team, undefeated state champions and marking a first for the district. He noted only 1% of students know what it feels like to be a state champion. After the pep rally, Rodriguez told The Messenger the team decided early on this would be their year.

“We talked at the beginning of the offseason, right after the regular season ended. We started talking about it and that we are pillars of success,” Rodriguez said. “We call it, ‘Champions Now,’ and it’s basically a mature notion that everyday when you come in here and work, you’re working towards something bigger than just this day. “Six or seven months ago, we sat here in this weight room and had a conversation, ‘Look, guys, if you want to be champions, we have to do it now. The kids accepted that and they’ve done a great job.”

Elkhart High School celebrates their state champion girls’ powerlifting team at a pep rally held Wednesday, March 22.

Rodriguez pointed out all the hard work that goes into powerlifting – a sport where goals and milestones are achieved slowly, over time and with a lot of unseen efforts.

“What’s crazy about this team is not every practice is mandatory. But based on our attendance, you would believe so, because these kids are here every single day, regardless of whether they have to be here or not and they work extremely hard,” Rodriguez said.

For senior Katy Chaffins, the win is bittersweet, to finally become a state champion and have to graduate soon and leave her teammates behind. She agreed the hours invested in her sport made the difference.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for so long – every single day,” Chaffins said. “It’s finally come true and there’s no more worrying. Every time I leave practice, the only cars in the parking lot belong to my teammates. Christmas break, spring break, even summer break, we’re still here. And sometimes our practices can range from three to four hours.”

Chaffins is still mulling over an offer from the University of Texas at Austin to add to their powerlifting team after she graduates.

Sarah Mann is a junior and part of the state championship team. She added it’s plenty of hard work for sure – but hard coaching never hurts.

“It was a lot of hard work. I’ve been working since I was a freshman. Ever since I signed up I’ve been working three to four days a week, every single week,” Mann said. “Vacations like winter break – I’m going to be in the weight room. In summer, I’m not going to be at the beach – I’m going to be in the weight room working hard. Coach Rodriguez loves us and he’s not afraid to coach as hard. So I believe that’s what got us here.”

Mann found what many in weightlifting say they love about it – it’s cathartic and meditative. Being in one’s own world with that private, silent struggle against a metal bar puts the world in perspective for many and takes some of the stress out of life.

“When I started, I realized I loved it. It’s just whenever I get in the weight room, it’s almost like I exit the real world and it’s like a therapy session almost,” Mann said, thoughtfully. “On the offseason it’s hard to stay motivated because you almost don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel and you just have to keep fighting for it. So it really just takes a lot of dedication.”

The stats for the members of the team are impressive:

Tatum Wallace – Freshman Regional Champion, State Medalist, Team State Champion. Squat: 305, Benchpress, 215, Deadlift: 275

Ryleigh Glenn – Sophomore Regional Champion, State Champion, Team State Champion. Squat: 275, Benchpress, 185, Deadlift: 265

Addi Boren – Sophomore Regional Champion, State Medalist, Team State Champion. Squat: 410, Benchpress, 225, Deadlift: 325

Rhealee Sander – Sophomore Regional Champion, State Champion, Team State Champion. Squat: 355, Benchpress, 205, Deadlift: 305

Samantha Agan – Sophomore Regional Champion, State Medalist, Team State Champion. Squat: 370, Benchpress, 295, Deadlift: 315

Sarah Mann – Junior Regional Champion, State Runner-Up, Team State Champion. Squat: 370, Benchpress, 255, Deadlift: 355

Alyssa Alcorta – Team Captain, Junior Regional Champion, State Runner-Up, Team State Champion. Squat: 360, Benchpress, 210, Deadlift: 350

Katy Chaffins – Senior Regional Champion, State Champion, Team State Champion. Squat: 470, Benchpress, 340, Deadlift: 425

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]