Bridge Replacements Scheduled at 3 Houston County Locations

Special to The Messenger

LUFKIN – A pre-construction meeting was held in the TxDOT Lufkin Area Office Tuesday signaling the beginning of a bridge replacement construction project at three locations in Houston County that will require road closures.

Barricades will be set this week and work is expected to begin Monday, Nov. 1 to replace the bridge and approaches that will be done in three phases in three locations as listed below. The roadways will be closed to through traffic at each location until work is completed.

County Road 2120 at Little Elkhart Creek. Estimated completion date is January 2022.

County Road 2215 at Little Elkhart Creek. Estimated completion date is March 2022.

County Road 2330 at Big Elkhart Creek. Estimated completion date is May 2022.

A.L. Helmcamp, Buffalo TX, will serve as contractor for the $1.1 million construction project. As work begins at each location, motorists are urged to stay alert and obey all signage and traffic control. Reduce speed near a work zone and observe all warnings of a closed roadway.

For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395. Follow all district updates and alerts on Facebook at Texas Department of Transportation (Lufkin) and on Twitter at TxDOT Lufkin. For road conditions and closures statewide, visit drivetexas.org.