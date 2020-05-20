Trash Talk in Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – For the first time in what seemed like forever, the Crockett City Council met in person on Monday, May 18 … sort of.

Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh, Councilman Ernest Jackson, Councilman Darrell Jones and City Administrator John Angerstein were all physically present for the meeting while Council members Marquita Beasley and Butch Calvert joined the meeting via computer.

And just like old friends who hadn’t seen each other in a while, the council was talking trash to one another – literally – as the Monday afternoon meeting was highlighted by a discussion of which company to choose as the city’s solid waste contractor.

During the March 2 meeting of the council, Angerstein was authorized to notify the city’s current waste service provider of the city’s intent to not automatically renew their contract.

As a result, three companies had submitted offers for the city’s consideration and one-by-one, representatives of each company discussed their proposals.

First up was Karson Lawrence with Ameritex Services. He was followed by Mike Wilson, with Pineywoods Sanitation, and the presentations were closed out by Chris Bankhead with Waste Connections – the city’s current solid waste contractor.

Following a lengthy discussion by the council on which company would best serve the city’s solid waste needs, a motion was made seconded and approved to select Pineywoods Sanitation as the city’s solid waste contractor.

The council also authorized Angerstein to enter into contract negotiations

Prior to the solid waste discussion, the city administrator informed the council about street projects currently underway. He also indicated the Municipal Court was tentatively scheduled to re-open after June 1.

“The parks are all open. Everything is open in the parks except the common high-touch surfaces such as playground equipment,” Angerstein said.

“I was also requested to give a census update,” he continued. “In short, our Texas self-response rate was 54.1 percent. In Houston County – in 2010 – the self-response rate was 53 percent. Our current self-response rate is 39 percent. It is a blessing that they have extended the deadline to August 31. We are really trying to get the word out for people to do the self-response. Now, it’s available by phone. You just call the 1-800 number and make the do the work. They ask the questions and you tell them your answers. If you have a computer, it’s online. I did it online and it only took five or six minutes.”

As the meeting continued, Angerstein informed the council that TXDOT was lowering the speed limits on US Hwy. 287, leading into and out of the city.

According to the ordinance, “From Crockett North City Limits south to Loop 304, approximately 0.388 miles, the speed limit shall be 50 miles per hour in either direction. From Loop 304 north to a point approximately 0.637 miles south of Loop 304 north, the speed limit shall be 40 miles per hour in every direction. From 0.637 miles south of Loop 304 north to a point approximately 1.344 miles south at State Highway 21, the speed limit shall be 30 miles per hour in either direction.”

In other matters brought before the council:

Minutes from the March 23 and April 9 meetings of the city council were approved.

Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith reported the police department received 413 calls for service during the month of April which resulted in 38 arrests. There were 32 traffic citations issued and 77 police reports filed.

Crockett Fire Department Captain Justin Brent reported the fire department responded to 36 total calls during the months of March and April including nine calls in the county. Brent also reported there was one structure fire during the month of April.

Mayor Fisher was authorized to submit a Coronavirus Relief Fund application to the Texas Department of Emergency Management and to act as the city’s CEO and designated signatory in all matters pertaining to the city’s participation in the program.

Council members Ernest Jackson and Marquita Beasley were sworn-in for another term on the Crockett City Council.

An ordinance prohibiting the operation of unregistered off-highway vehicles on public streets, roads and highways was approved by the council.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.