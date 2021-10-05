Former Grapeland Police Chief Arrested

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – After being terminated by the Grapeland City Council last month, former Grapeland Police Chief Kody Stephens was arrested on Tuesday morning, Oct. 5.

Stephens turned himself in to the authorities shortly before 10 am on Tuesday. He was charged with tampering with governmental records and also tampering with a witness, both state jail felonies.

After he had been formally charged, Stephens posted bond in the amount of $10,000 and was released – before noon – pending further legal action. He was indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury on the charges in mid-September.

According to Section 12.35 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a state jail felony shall be punished by confinement in a state jail for any term of not more than two years or less than 180 days. In addition to confinement, an individual adjudged guilty of a state jail felony may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

