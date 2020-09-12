Historical Commission Re-Opens for Business

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – After months of being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston County Historical Commission (HCHC) has re-opened its doors.

“We have finally re-opened the office for the Historical Commission,” HCHC Secretary Patricia Hill informed The Messenger earlier this week.

Located in the Houston County Courthouse Annex, Hill said the HCHC is now open Monday through Wednesday from 10 am until 4 pm.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get things back up and running. We will have our first general meeting in October. That will be the first one we have had since January. We’re just trying to get everybody going in the same direction, once again,” she added.

The meeting will be held on Oct. 8 at 2 pm in the Pioneer Bank Community Room on the Houston County Courthouse Square.

“The public is welcome to attend, but masks are required,” Hill said. “We can always use volunteers and new members. It’s fun to get involved. You get to learn a lot about local history that even the people who have been here a long time don’t know. It’s a way to help promote and maintain our local history.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.