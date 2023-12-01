Christmas in Kennard This Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – The 36th annual Christmas in Kennard celebration is set for this Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. and culminating with the annual parade, hosted by Houston County Constable Morris Luker.

The vendors will be setting up early with their wares, gifts, Christmas-themed items and handmade goods and foods. The day brings people from all parts of the state, with many planning family trips and even family reunions around the event.

The Kennard Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) will hold its fundraiser and parade, beginning at 6 p.m., along with the lighting of the massive Christmas tree. The selling of tickets for one of the many prizes in the drawing is a big draw for many with gifts and goodies and even a barbecue pit in the mix. The proceeds help the community pay for the event and lights for the town tree, trophies for the parade winners and all the other odds and ends needed to make the big day possible.

Judy Currie and her husband, along with many in the community put the show on each year, which gets a little bigger and better each time. She said she and the little group of women beginning working on the festival in the heat of summer, planning, raising money and working to make the community proud. Currie told The Messenger among those who help is an anonymous veteran, who buys bicycles for kids of all ages which are given away at the 3 p.m. drawing.

Kennard welcomes you to the heart of the Piney Woods this Saturday for booths, food, fun, drawings, the parade, the beautifully decorated and lit Christmas tree, music and fireworks at Christmas in Kennard.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]