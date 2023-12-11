Crockett Native Leads Team to State Championship

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

MALAKOFF – Houston County native Jamie Driskell is a sports legend in Houston County and part of a family of sports legends. A graduate and former football player at Crockett ISD, Driskell was inducted into the CISD Ring of Honor in 2020, his father Monte Jack was inducted last year and is the namesake of the Crockett football stadium

Driskell has used those football skills and experience to take his team, Malakoff Tigers, to the State Championship in District 3A, Division 1, with the game set for next Thursday, Dec. 14 against reigning champ Franklin.

Driskell’s Tigers are so-far undefeated this season, knocking off rival Brock this week in a close game, winning 38-31. Driskell said the team has had its rocky times, but pulled together to keep the wins coming.

“It’s been a great season. Unfortunately, we started off with some injuries and I’ve had to battle injuries throughout the year but we’ve had different kids step up and have a hard working group of kids who really fight for each other and take care of each other,” Driskell told The Messenger. “It’s just been a fun ride with this group.”

Recently celebrating his 150th win, Driskell said he enjoys seeing the young men mature and become adults – something he says our modern world doesn’t always teach them to be.

“We watch these kids grow and become men and better athletes,” Driskell said. “We get them in seventh and eighth grade or as freshmen and they’re just little boys and it’s fun for us to watch them improve themselves and improve physically but also mentally and emotionally.

We definitely try to instill some toughness, because unfortunately, society is taking that away – physical toughness and mental toughness and how to cope with the world.”

Driskell is proud of his local roots and hasn’t forgotten his upbringing in Houston County.

“Growing up there was great – I had great friends and we had a great time. We were successful in football when we played and obviously my dad was a successful coach there,” Driskell remembered. “What I took from Crockett is what we are trying to instill in these kids: carry on being a man and growing up and learning how to handle yourself. Society has changed a lot in the last 30 years, obviously, and everybody lives their lives differently. It’s been a fun transition for me and I have a great family to support me.”

Malakoff will play the state championship game Thursday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]