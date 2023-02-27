Kennard Man Indicted for Indecency With a Child

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Messenger has been able to find the details of one of the suspects indicted by a Houston County grand jury Jan. 23.

39-year-old Michael Lynn Morgan was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child stemming from an April 14, 2022 arrest.

Morgan, from Kennard, had been arrested last year after his girlfriend reported her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Morgan. During an interview at Kalin’s Center in Crockett, the 10-year-old child revealed the details of the encounter to forensic detectives at the center which led to the probable cause affidavit.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Department Deputy noted the abuse was of a period of more than 30 days with three occurrences of said abuse listed in the report. The alleged abuse was said to have occurred between February and April 2022 until it was reported.

Morgan was arrested again Feb. 11, 2023 after the grand jury’s decision to indict him in late January. Morgan posted a $50,000 bond and was released the same day.

A trial date has not been set as of press time, but The Messenger will have updates as the case proceeds.

All suspects are assumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]