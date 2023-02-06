Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help in Stolen Truck

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a truck stolen recently from a local business.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement:

“This vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-350, white in color, with Texas registration of MPJ6617, was reported stolen to the Houston County Sheriff’s office on January 31, 2023. The vehicle was stolen during the late evening hours from Bruner’s Economy Car Center. Should you see this vehicle or have information regarding this theft, please contact our office at (936) 544-2862.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]