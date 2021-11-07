Murder Trial Underway in Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The murder trial of Willie James Jones, 49, got underway in Crockett this past week as a jury was selected and testimony was provided.

Jones stands accused of murdering 33-year-old Artimas Dewayne Lockhart during the late evening hours of March 26, 2019.

The case is being heard in the Third District Court, with District Judge Mark Calhoon presiding. The state is being represented by Houston County District Attorney Donna Kaspar while Jones is being represented by Palestine-based Attorney Josh Liles.

The jury is comprised of nine women and four men, inclusive of two alternate jurors.

At the time of the incident, Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith stated, “At around 1:30 am or 1:45 am, our guys were dispatched to the 100 block of Lewis Circle in reference to a gunshot victim. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old male with two apparent gunshot wounds. They administered CPR until EMS arrived. Once EMS arrived, they initially administered CPR but ultimately, the subject passed away.”

Smith reported there was an eyewitness to the shooting who identified Jones as the gunman. At the time of the murder, Jones was on parole and had an active warrant for his arrest.

Once the initial investigation had concluded, the police chief provided several details of the murder.

“Jones walked up on the victim and his girlfriend as they were sitting in a car and discharged his firearm twice into the driver’s side window, striking the victim. The victim did return fire and struck the suspect with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries,” Smith said.

Following jury selection on Tuesday of this past week, both sides presented their opening statements. Once the state and the defense had laid out their cases, expert testimony began and continued through Wednesday.

The Wednesday testimony was highlighted by a recorded interview of Jones conducted by Retired Texas Ranger Steven Rayburn.

Despite being shot, Jones informed Ranger Rayburn he had driven to his aunt’s house in Lufkin. Eventually, he realized he need some medical attention and called for an ambulance which took him to a hospital in Lufkin, where he was initially interviewed by Rayburn.

During the recorded interview, Jones informed the Texas Ranger he was at his mother’s apartment in Crockett during the night in question when he received a call from his common-law-wife, at approximately 11 pm, to come to couple’s home on Lewis Circle.

Jones said he and his wife had been having issues and he was staying with his mother for a few days while the couple tried to sort things out.

After receiving the call, Jones said he drove over to the Lewis Circle address where he saw his wife and another man sitting in the car. As he pulled up beside the car where his wife was, Jones claimed he was set up, especially after Lockhart pulled out a gun and fired two shots through the driver’s side window.

Previously presented evidence, however, seemed to show Lockhart’s arm had several marks which most likely would have been caused by glass exploding inwards rather than outwards.

Jones said after Lockhart fired his weapon, he pulled out his handgun and returned fire. Following the gunfire, Jones stated he drove off and made his to Lufkin.

The trial is expected to conclude next week.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.