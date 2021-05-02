Palestine PD Investigate Sunday Shooting

Public’s Assistance Requested

Special to The Messenger

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, officers From the Palestine Police Department were dispatched to the Daquiri King club at 1101 W. Palestine Ave. in reference to a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the location and found that four subjects had apparent gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene. All victims were transported to the ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on scene told officers that an unidentified black male entered the club and started shooting towards a group of people. The subject then fled the scene.

“We know there was some sort of conflict prior to the shooting.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to identify the suspect and motive behind the shooting.”

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at (903)731-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903)729-8477.