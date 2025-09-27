From Benches to Gardens, Inmate Projects Changing Lives

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – For visitors to the Sheriff’s Office or County Jail, you might notice an addition to the decor as you enter the facilities. A wooden bench, carved from a single tree, sits quietly out front, welcoming visitors to sit down for a minute. The bench wasn’t purchased or ordered — but is the work of Houston County Inmate Corey Lockett, one of the jail’s trustees, and someone who has put his time behind bars to good use.

Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge has expanded the jail’s trustee program, and reports indicate the program has been a major success. The old adage was that amateur criminals went to jail to learn to be professionals. The trustee program is giving inmates a way to stay busy, keep out of trouble, learn or hone a trade — and along the way, Lockett and his fellow “guests” are learning about themselves and finding their way back to freedom.

The Messenger has reported how trustees help cook food, do laundry and keep the jail facility clean. They have always maintained the grassy area between the sheriff’s office and Davy Crockett Park. The expanded program sees them working with county officials to pick up trash, work on tractors, plant gardens, and in the case of Lockett — put those woodworking skills to good use.

Lockett found himself on the wrong path, and the wrong side of the law when he was arrested in October 2024. Open and honest about his triumphs and failures, Jail Administrator Donavan Mahan made Lockett available to The Messenger to tell his remarkable story.

“I got caught drinking and driving in Crockett with my son in the truck. That mistake is what brought me here. It was the worst day of my life when I first came in — it felt like the end of the world,” Lockett said. “But I knew that if I didn’t change, I would lose not only my freedom but my family, too. That realization opened my eyes in a way nothing else could have.”

Lockett admitted that first night in jail was tough, as he faced his new reality and realized who his mistake had really impacted.

“This doesn’t just affect me. I’m a married man of six years, and I’ve got five children. Two live here in this county and three live in Montgomery County. The impact on them and on my wife has been the hardest part of all this. When I first came in, I realized right away that my mistakes had caused a ripple effect — and that was a real eye-opener. It made me see how much I needed to change for their sake as well as mine,” Lockett remembered.

Lockett began working to change himself, from the inside out. Jailers noticed his attitude and allowed him to become a trustee, where he found new inspiration, not only in the value of honest work, but working with others and keeping each other’s spirits high.

“The sheriff, the chief, Mr. Mahan and the staff have been very beneficial in my rehabilitation,” Lockett noted. “They’ve given me opportunities to show my capabilities — whether it’s running equipment, building things with a chainsaw, using my craftsmanship or even making barbecue pits. Those projects have allowed me to contribute something meaningful, and I see it as part of my recovery. Without their support it wouldn’t have been possible, and without my willingness it wouldn’t have been either.”

Lockett found his time in the jail has brought him closer to God, which has helped him get his mind and soul to focus on what is important in life.

“About five years ago, I surrendered my life to the Lord. Before that, I was an alcoholic. I drank a lot, and that’s what eventually caused me to be incarcerated. I see this time of incarceration as a blessing in disguise because it’s given me a chance to focus on my faith and work for the Lord while I’m here,” Lockett said.

Modest by nature, Lockett did admit his story has become an inspiration to his fellow inmates. Many see in him what incarceration can accomplish if one has the will to let that time serve as a reset and a way to make a clean break with mistakes from the past. He said he was proud to work with the other guys, but warned there are some words he just won’t tolerate hearing.

“The group of guys I work with here has been fantastic. They want to better their lives too, and they’re hands-on when it comes to learning new skills. Every morning we pray together, and we give everything we do to the Lord. I try to show them that words like ‘I can’t’ or ‘I don’t know’ shouldn’t be part of our vocabulary, Lockett said. “At the end of the day, a lot of them look up to me, and they’re willing to learn what I know. That goes a long way — for them and for me.”

If you happen to pass by, notice, or even sit on that wooden bench in front of the jail, you might take a moment to reflect on the man who made it, and the people who allow the inmates to try and find the best in themselves. For Lockett, it’s much more than a place to sit and enjoy an East Texas breeze.

“That bench out front really means a lot to me. We had a big piece of wood from a cleanup project, and I was just going to chop it up for firewood. But Mr. Mahan asked me, ‘How good are you with a chainsaw?’” Lockett said. “At first I didn’t know what I was doing, but as I kept working, I had a vision of what I wanted it to look like. The wood itself had so much character that I wanted to leave that in the final piece. When you see it now, it feels like the bench almost made itself.”

Jail is never meant to be a holiday, and inmates are there for legitimate crimes and to pay a debt to society. The real goal of incarceration — and the trustee program is a shining example of it — is to reform people who made bad decisions. It can give people time to get away from bad people, get out of bad situations, and create a new person who is better equipped to face the world, and be a productive member of society.

The long hours staring at gray walls could lead some to plot more mayhem, or in the case of Lockett and his fellow trustees, to plan a life where they value their freedom, their families, and become an inspiration, rather than a cautionary tale.

“My strongest advice to anybody is this: never take time for granted. Always cherish those moments with your children, with your wife, with your family. Don’t live outside your means — and I don’t just mean money. I’m talking about time and work. Always give your time to what matters, especially your family,” Lockett said with emotion. “And if you ever find yourself in a situation like mine, use the time the good Lord has given you wisely. Because you never know how much of it you have left.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]