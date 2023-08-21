CISD Students Win Top FFA Awards 

By Cassie Morrison

Special to the Messenger

CROCKETT – If you are looking for outstanding, service-driven young people, look no further than two Crockett High School FFA students – Ayriel Parker and Jennifer Mendez. In July, at the Texas FFA State Convention, these young ladies received the top project award for their “Bulldog Buddies” reading program.

Jennifer and Ayriel came up with the idea of older students from the junior and high school going to read with the younger students at the elementary. It started with Ayriel and Jennifer reading with a few students in the library and grew to a whole group of FFA members reaching every student at Crockett Elementary, and so Bulldog Buddies was born.

As the program grew, Ayriel noted, “Students have grown tremendously and are coming out of their shells.” Jennifer added, “Over time, the students have become more confident in themselves. They went from not wanting to come out of the classroom at all to wanting to read to us every time.”

Melodie Kroll, a teacher at Crockett Elementary, pointed out the benefit of the program ran both ways. “The students would be so excited to see the high school students coming to read to them. I also saw the impact the program had on the high school students. As the year progressed, they built a bond with their little friends and became more confident in their role. The Bulldog Buddies Reading Program is truly a win-win for all involved.”

Apparently, the state FFA judges agreed. Congratulations to Jennifer and Ayriel for not only receiving the state’s top prize for their service-learning project, but also for using their abilities to benefit the young people in their own community.

