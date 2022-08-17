Representative Ashby Visits Crockett Charter School

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Texas state representative Trent Ashby was in Crockett Thursday, Aug. 11 as an invited guest of Quest Collegiate Academy. Ashby toured the school and participated in a flag-raising ceremony outside the school.

Parents and local residents attended the festivities which were intended to highlight the charter school and to raise a new U.S. flag along with a Texas flag donated by Ashby.

The academy offers classes for students from Pre-K through sixth grade and is a Title One school. Jane Spivey is the Campus Director for the Quest Collegiate Academy. Spivey pointed out that the charter school has its own unique benefits.

“This is a school of choice. We are lucky to have this in Crockett,” Spivey said. “We are a Texas college preparatory academy. We teach in a different method. We have a very good special education program. We give a lot of individual attention.”

Classes at Quest began Wednesday, Aug. 10. Spivey said the smaller classes and calmer atmosphere allow children to receive more specialized attention.

“It’s a calm atmosphere and the students are very well behaved,” ‘Spivey noted. “By the second week of school every teacher in the school will know every student’s name.”

Local resident Gary White donated the American flag to be raised at the ceremony. Houston County Co-Op helped to install the lines on the flag pole. Dennis Ivey was scheduled to sing during the ceremony.

Rep. Ashby was invited by the school to help raise the Texas flag he donated. Ashby was glad to be back in Houston County, a place he visits often.

“I try to visit Houston County and all the communities on a regular basis,” Ashby explained. “It’s wonderful to be back in Crockett. I will be spending the entire afternoon here. After the visit to Quest Academy I will have several meetings with public officials and will wrap up the evening with a Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association ranch gathering. I am looking forward to listening to the residents of Houston County and what’s on their mind.”

Spivey wanted the flag raising to be a way to bring the community together and teach the students about patriotism at an early age.

“We don’t want patriotism to be lost in our community. It’s a cornerstone of our lives in the United States,” Spivey said. “We want to start off the year teaching the kids about flags and how to handle them. To respect our nation and the leaders in our community.”

