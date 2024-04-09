Voting Places Confirmed For May Elections

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The elections set to be held throughout the county Saturday, May 4 will be an interesting mix of city, school and county hospital district elections. In order to keep confusion away, here is a brief guide for what to expect when you go to vote.

The most important thing to remember, is all of the different races will be on the same ballot. In other words, if you live in the city of Crockett, you may have to cast a vote for city council, Crockett Independent School District (CISD) and the hospital district. All the races pertaining to the different districts will all be on the same ballot, according to your address.

It is also important to note voters will be voting where they are registered, according to their school district, not necessarily their city council precinct.

Early voting begins Monday, Apr. 22 and ends Friday, April 30. All of the early voting for Crockett city council, hospital board, Kennard school district and hospital district will take place at the Houston County Senior Citizens’ Center, located at 716 W. Wells St, Crockett, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

In the case of Crockett city council, the races are as follows:

Precinct Three: Ernest Jackson (I), Natrenia Hicks

Precinct Four: Marquita Beasley (I), Elbert Johnson

Precinct Five: Mike Marsh (I), Lynda Warfield

For CISD, the candidates are:

District Three: Roy E. Johnson (I), Catina Brice

District Four: Karen Norman (I)

District Seven: Gerald B. Colter (I), Jose Cruz

The Houston County Hospital District (HCHD) Board will be holding elections for various seats. These races will appear on the ballots for everyone in the hospital district. The candidates for the different positions are:

Position Two: Joe “Buddy” Clonts, Monica Glover Pierre

Position Four: Roy Langford, Randy Currie

Position Six: Rhonda Brown (I), Robert Grier

Position Eight: Dina Pipes (I), Jarvis McElhany

In the case of Kennard ISD, there are four people running:

Kenneth Dowdy

Jo Ann Smith

Aaron Wiley

Rebecca Hill Parker

Grapeland ISD will hold its own election and The Messenger will have more information on that race in next week’s edition, along with other local elections set for the beginning of May.

Polling places for Election Day, May 4, will be:

Crockett ISD Pct. 1 All Saints Episcopal Church Annex 1301 E. Houston Ave. Crockett, TX 75835 Crockett ISD Pct. 2 Grace Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835 Crockett ISD Pct. 3 Crockett I.S.D. High School 1600 S.W. Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835 Crockett ISD Pct. 4 Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Cafetorium 1400 W. Austin Street, Crockett, TX 75835 Crockett ISD Pct. 5 Houston County Senior Citizen Center 716 Wells Street, Crockett, TX 75835 Grapeland ISD / Elkhart ISD Grapeland Senior Citizens Center 112 Church Street, Grapeland, TX 75844 Kennard ISD First Baptist Church – Kennard 300 Carson Street, Kennard, TX 75847 Latexo ISD Wilcox Community Center 350 FM 2663, Latexo, TX 75849 Lovelady ISD / Groveton ISD Lovelady Community Center – Building 2 124 E. Cox Street, Lovelady, TX 75851

For more information, please see related notices from Houston County Elections Office in today’s edition.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]