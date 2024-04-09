Voting Places Confirmed For May Elections

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY –  The elections set to be held throughout the county Saturday, May 4 will be an interesting mix of city, school and county hospital district elections. In order to keep confusion away, here is a brief guide for what to expect when you go to vote. 

The most important thing to remember, is all of the different races will be on the same ballot. In other words, if you live in the city of Crockett, you may have to cast a vote for city council, Crockett Independent School District (CISD) and the hospital district. All the races pertaining to the different districts will all be on the same ballot, according to your address. 

It is also important to note voters will be voting where they are registered, according to their school district, not necessarily their city council precinct. 

Early voting begins Monday, Apr. 22 and ends Friday, April 30. All of the early voting for Crockett city council, hospital board, Kennard school district and hospital district will take place at the Houston County Senior Citizens’ Center, located at 716 W. Wells St, Crockett, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.  

In the case of Crockett city council, the races are as follows:

Precinct Three: Ernest Jackson (I), Natrenia Hicks

Precinct Four: Marquita Beasley (I), Elbert Johnson

Precinct Five: Mike Marsh (I), Lynda Warfield

For CISD, the candidates are:

District Three: Roy E. Johnson (I), Catina Brice

District Four: Karen Norman (I)

District Seven: Gerald B. Colter (I), Jose Cruz

The Houston County Hospital District (HCHD) Board will be holding elections for various seats. These races will appear on the ballots for everyone in the hospital district. The candidates for the different positions are:

Position Two: Joe “Buddy” Clonts, Monica Glover Pierre

Position Four: Roy Langford, Randy Currie

Position Six: Rhonda Brown (I), Robert Grier

Position Eight: Dina Pipes (I), Jarvis McElhany

In the case of Kennard ISD, there are four people running:

Kenneth Dowdy

Jo Ann Smith

Aaron Wiley

Rebecca Hill Parker

Grapeland ISD will hold its own election and The Messenger will have more information on that race in next week’s edition, along with other local elections set for the beginning of May. 

Polling places for Election Day, May 4, will be:

Crockett ISD Pct.  1All Saints Episcopal Church Annex1301 E. Houston Ave. Crockett, TX 75835
Crockett ISD Pct.  2Grace Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall925 W. Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835
Crockett ISD Pct.  3Crockett I.S.D. High School1600 S.W. Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835
Crockett ISD Pct.  4Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Cafetorium1400 W. Austin Street, Crockett, TX 75835
Crockett ISD Pct.  5Houston County Senior Citizen Center716 Wells Street, Crockett, TX 75835
Grapeland ISD / Elkhart ISD  Grapeland Senior Citizens Center112 Church Street, Grapeland, TX 75844
Kennard ISDFirst Baptist Church – Kennard300 Carson Street, Kennard, TX 75847
Latexo ISDWilcox Community Center350 FM 2663, Latexo, TX 75849
Lovelady ISD / Groveton ISDLovelady Community Center – Building 2124 E. Cox Street, Lovelady, TX 75851

For more information, please see related notices from Houston County Elections Office in today’s edition. 

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]

