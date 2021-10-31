Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for October

By Will Johnson

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 22 individuals.

The indictments are listed below:

Ingrid Yareai Balderas DeLeon – Abandoning / endangering a child x 2.

Michael Jack Bohannon – Deadly conduct.

Tracey Callaway – Injury to the elderly.

Jacob Charles Carrigan – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Jesse Claude Carswell – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Raul Jesus Castillo – Abandoning / endangering a child x 2.

Justin Dean Cook – Burglary of a habitation; theft of a firearm; and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Mario Cortez – Continual sexual abuse of a child; aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Brian Keith Edens – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, with the intention to deliver in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

James Earl Edward, Jr. – Assault; family violence.

Andrew Wade Gibson – Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Darius D’Shun Harris – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Robert Frank Holzman – Prohibited Substance in a correctional facility.

Chyenne Elaina Johnson – Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Michael Aner King – Unlawful distribution of intimate visual material.

Cynthia Wade Mayon – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Misty Heck McLemore – Prohibited Substance in a correctional substance.

Hanna Mohammed Muhawesh – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Jarrod Scott O’Dell – Deadly Conduct; Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon x 2.

Amber Nicole Robinson – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram; Burglary of a habitation; and assault of a family member or member of a household with a previous conviction.

Gerald Wayne Ryno – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Russell Smith Wilson – Indecency with a child by sexual contact; indecency with a child by exposure.

