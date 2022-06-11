Mayoral Runoff Election to be Held at Palestine City Hall

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – The mayoral race runoff election, between Councilman Justin Florence and Mitchell Jordan, will take place on June 18th at the City of Palestine City Hall.

Early Voting by personal appearance will be conducted each weekday at City Hall, 504 N. Queen Street, Palestine, Texas, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning on June 6, 2022, and ending on June 14, 2022, with extended hours between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on June 14, 2022.

Registered voters are encouraged to vote at the City of Palestine runoff election during early voting or on Election Day on June 18, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 504 N. Queen Street, Palestine, Texas.