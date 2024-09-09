CEIDC Hires Office Manager? That’s News to Everyone

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett City officials were left scrambling after reports began to circulate about a new hire at Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation (CEIDC). The move, unapproved by CEIDC’s board or city council, came as something of a shock to city officials, and a baffling decision by CEIDC’s Executive Director James Gentry, already under fire and under scrutiny.

The Messenger began working to confirm the recent hiring of Woodrow Jones as Office Manager for CEIDC. Reports came in of Jones serving as a “buffer” between Gentry and city officials, greeting visitors at the CEIDC offices in the Crockett Civic Center and working with Executive Assistant Carolyn McKnight, in lieu of Gentry himself.

As reported recently in these pages, it was not clear if CEIDC phones were working, where they would office and where Gentry himself was spending his days. The Messenger called the official CEIDC telephone number, which was immediately answered (presumably by McKnight) and was transferred to Jones, who confirmed his employment and confirmed Gentry was his direct supervisor. He would not confirm who interviewed him for the job, only to say he had been interviewed by “a couple of people,” and said he could reveal no more due to a non-disclosure agreement he had signed.

The Messenger then tried to call Gentry, who was unavailable, and sent him an email, requesting further information about Jones and the circumstances surrounding his hiring.

The questions posed to Gentry were:

1. When was Woodrow Jones hired?

2. What is his official position and job description/duties?

3. What is his salary?

4. What are his qualifications for the position?

5. Were there other candidates considered for the position?

6. Was there a public posting of the position as required by law?

7. Was the CEIDC board notified of this hiring and was it approved?

8. Where in the budget did you put this new hire and what money did you take from another part of the budget to cover his salary?

9. Has Mr. Jones filled out paperwork for employment and has this been filed with the city?

10. It seems the office at the civic center is housing two CEIDC employees now. Where is your official office?

11. Mr. Jones mentioned on the phone he was interviewed by a couple of people and you were his supervisor. Which people interviewed him for the position?

Receiving no response, The Messenger sent the same questions to City of Crockett Administrator John Angerstein, who responded, saying, “Currently, the city doesn’t have answers to those questions either. However, in response to your inquiry, the city did receive an employment packet from Mr. Gentry to add Mr. Jones to the payroll system. As for a non-disclosure agreement preventing the release of information about a public employee paid with public funds—that’s the first time I’ve heard of such a thing.”

Angerstein could not confirm any proposed salary information, although rumors were Jones’ salary was set to be more than $60,000 a year.

Jones does have experience in both law enforcement and education, although there is still no official word on his exact job duties with CEIDC.

Not satisfied with the lack of a response, The Messenger visited the CEIDC suite of offices, which it shares with chamber of commerce and Crockett city officials at the Crockett Civic Center. While Jones was working in the conference room, Gentry himself welcomed questions and was able to give his version of the situation.

Gentry said Jones would be perfect in the role, as Gentry’s entire office was boxed up during his paid leave and investigation, and there was no way he would be able to get things organized and get the office open and working by himself. Gentry also said the CEIDC charter gave him the absolute right to hire people, on his own account, in order to fulfill the mission of the office.

Gentry claimed the job had been posted, with Texas Workforce Solutions in Lufkin, although searches for this posting could not be found and Gentry’s claim can neither be confirmed nor countered.

Asked why Gentry did not present this hire during the budget meetings only one month ago, he said he didn’t expect the mess he would eventually find and did not know at that time he would need the extra help. He did confirm Jones was the only candidate interviewed for the position.

There has been no release of any job description for either Jones or McKnight, and it is not understood what their day-to-day roles would be. Without this information, many might question the need for such a high-salaried person to help organize the office.

The Messenger was able to confirm this information came as a surprise to both the CEIDC board and city council – now containing the same members, and that Gentry hired Jones following a recent CEIDC board meeting, without ever mentioning his intention to do so.

There are many pending questions to this on-going investigation. Was the position posted, as required by law and if so, why was it not posted on either the CEIDC or City of Crockett websites? Can the city legally pay a new hire, whose position has not been voted on or confirmed by the CEIDC board? What employment contract, if any, was offered to Jones, and what legal consequences could there be if his employment is not confirmed and he is not paid for the time he is working now?

What can the city do about this situation? As surprising as it may sound, not a lot. City council is set to meet Monday, Sept. 9, but this matter is not on the agenda and city officials confirmed this is a CEIDC matter and not one for city council. CEIDC is not set to meet again until the end of the month, leaving Jones himself in limbo, as the board could vote to not confirm his position.

Many might ask why Gentry would make such a move now, when he is finally back on the job, has his new budget and executive assistant, and is free to pursue economic development for the city. His recent contract proposal may give some evidence, as it sought to set Gentry up as almost a stand-alone entity, free from any interference from city officials. It could be a move with the November election in mind, where voters are set to decide CEIDC’s future, after a petition secured enough votes to shut the entity down.

It must be noted, Gentry held true to his word that his office door is never closed and welcomed The Messenger and answered many of the questions put to him. (see related opinion piece in the B section of today’s paper.) He would not answer questions about his pending million-dollar lawsuit against the city. According to a motion made by Councilman Mike Marsh, Gentry will receive no employment contract until that suit is dropped and he has implemented the corrective action plan approved by the city and CEIDC.

Asked why he would make such a seemingly unforced error, opening himself up to further criticism and blowback to the city, the question was posed as to why Gentry wouldn’t just let the CEIDC board know about the need for the hire and if approved, adjust the budget accordingly?

Gentry paused and admitted he had not taken that into consideration when he hired Jones. He said he was not a political person and was just thinking about the best way to get the job done at CEIDC.

Stay tuned to The Messenger as we update this important story.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]