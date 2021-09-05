Fiddlers’ Festival Cancelled

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The news from the COVID-19 front does not seem to be getting any better as the virus has forced the cancellation of yet another event.

Paul Stringer, who helps coordinate the World Championship Fiddlers’ Festival, announced the cancellation of the event for the foreseeable future in a Facebook post.

Stringer’s post stated, “With great regret, the Staff and Directors of the World Championship Fiddlers’ Festival have decided again not to hold this, the 84th event, at this time.”

“COVID cases are wide-spread all over East Texas,” the post continued. “Some of our own staff are now in (the) hospital with this dreaded disease. We attended the funeral of one of our former workers recently – one of its victims. Therefore, out of concern for the health and safety of everyone, we must – again – put off the celebration of this historic event until a later time. The Board and Staff are currently discussing dates, times, and places. If it is The Lord’s will, we will be back!”

The event had originally been scheduled for June 5 but had been postponed until the fourth Saturday in September.

