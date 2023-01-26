Latexo High School Celebrates Homecoming Coronation

Special to theMessenger

LATEXO – Latexo Independent School District (LISD) Student Council hosted its “Hometown Country Charm” Homecoming 2023 Coronation Saturday, Jan. 21.

The old high school gymnasium was converted into a charming arena as guests witnessed the presentation of the 2023 Homecoming Court and the crowing of this year’s royalty. Two Latexo junior high students, Valeria Cruz and Omar Gonzalez welcomed guests as they entered the gymnasium, presenting each with a program.

Latexo Homecoming Parade with Chili Cooked by Latexo Volunteer Fire Department:

Mohammed Asad welcomed the crowd and introduced each of the students who were taking part in the ceremony. Isabelle Yorgensen gave the invocation, Caden Abshire led the pledge to the United States flag, Katy Allen led the pledge to the Texas flag and Tobi Curless sang our National Anthem. As the presentation of our court commenced, Isabelle Cockrell prepared to present each young man in our court with a single rose to hand to the young lady he was to escort for the evening.

Mohammed Asad and Claire Catoe served as masters of ceremony and began the coronation by introducing our 2022 Homecoming King and Queen, Ashton Hargrove and Emily Bird, who returned to oversee the coronation and to crown this year’s royalty.

Duke and Duchess candidates, representing grades 7 and 8, were then introduced. These candidates were: Peyton Pierce and Billy Beard, Natalie Hopkins and Braylan Rosser, Joselyn Esquivel and Brayden Andrus and Gina Mancilla and Raiden Martinez.

Prince and Princess candidates, representing grades 9, 10, and 11 were then introduced. These candidates were: Kaitlynn Patterson and Jax Bobbitt, Madilyn Smith and Hunter Goodson, Hailey Brent and Aiden Axelson, Harlie Hoch and Mason Sherman, Emma Jones and Alexander Burke and Carolina Tapias and Cavanaugh Mullins.

King and Queen candidates representing the senior class were presented next: Abbi Arce and Cameron Baker, Brandie Jackson and Andrew Clinkscales, Jaycee Lowery and Ryan Hernandez and Kennedy Patterson and Zachary Patton.

Emily Bird and Ashton Hargrove then prepared to crown the 2023 Homecoming royalty as the candidates and the guests anxiously waited.

The 2023 Homecoming Duke and Duchess are Brayden Andrus and Natalie Hopkins.

The 2023 Homecoming Prince and Princess are Cavanaugh Mullins and Carolina Tapias.

The 2023 Homecoming King and Queen are Cameron Baker and Kennedy Patterson.

LISD Student Council advisors want to congratulate the entire homecoming court, as well as the numerous student and parent volunteers who made this event happen.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]