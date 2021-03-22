CTE Presentation Given to LISD Board

May 1 Election Cancelled

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – During the Latexo Independent School District Board of Trustees Meeting held on Thursday evening, March 18, the trustees were given a presentation on the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

Chris Cravens, the district’s CTE Director was on hand for the meeting and spoke about several different areas of the program and what the future holds for it

As he led off his presentation, Cravens spoke about the Ag department at the high school and the students’ preparations to show a trailer they had constructed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He also spoke about a “floral buddies” project but added the endeavor had suffered a setback due to the snow and ice experienced by the area in mid-February.

“We were all set, before the snow hit, to sell plants to the community,” Cravens said.

After explaining all the plants had died during the deep freeze, he added, “That was going to be another way to raise money with the community. Unfortunately, now that’s not going to happen. The only damage that I remember that was done in the greenhouse was one of the pipes burst. But, other than that, there was no real damage to the greenhouse, so we’re happy about that.”

Another area highlighted by Cravens concerned the district’s clinical practicum program. He explained three Latexo HS seniors had been selected to spend two days a week at the Crockett Medical Center (CMC) where they shadowed doctors, nurses and other health care professionals carrying out their daily routines in the various hospital departments.

He added, “Our time at the hospital ends at the end of this month because they’ve (the students) done all of their rotations. In April, we’re set up to go to Aurora Clinic and to Crockett Clinic with Dr. (Christopher) Haeckler and Dr. (Dick) Kelly.

Cravens went on to say 10 LHS junior students have expressed interest in the program next year.

As to what the future holds for the CTE program, Cravens indicated he was exploring options to expand the clinical practicum, possibly partnering with Vulcraft to receive advanced welding training and perhaps pairing floral design students with a local florist.

He also expressed excitement about developing a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) program and joining with Grapeland ISD in the program development. The instructors for this program would come from Angelina College.

Cravens indicated Latexo ISD would provide the facility for the HVAC program and Angelina College would provide up to $200,000 worth of equipment free of charge to the school district. The program would require an enrollment of 10 to 12 each year and at the end of the program, the students would receive residential HVAC certificates.

Other areas Cravens said the CTE program might explore included training in electrical work and certification on Dell-based computing.

Following the CTE presentation, Superintendent Michael Woodard announced no one had filed to run against incumbents Bobbie Jo Frizzell in Position Three and Jeffrey Catoe in Position Four during the May 1 election.

“In the school board election, nobody signed up, so we don’t need to have that,” the superintendent said.

In other business brought before the LISD Board of Trustees:

Consent Agenda items were approved.

The second reading of Policy Update 116 was held.

The trustees approved the 2020-2021 Public Health Planning Guidance policy for face coverings for staff members and students. The plan is currently being finalized and will be available to the public once it has been completed.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.