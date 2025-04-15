The American Legion Is Giving Away Prom Dresses

Katie Bradshaw

With prom season fast approaching, the American Legion in Crockett is stepping up once again to ensure no student misses out on one of high school’s most memorable nights due to the cost of a dress. Through its annual prom dress giveaway, the organization is providing formalwear and accessories at no cost to local teens.

Now in its fourth year, the prom dress program is run by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 134 and has steadily grown in both inventory and community impact. The giveaway started in January and will continue through May 1, giving students plenty of time to find a gown before their big night. The initiative is open to all students in Houston County.

The collection includes a wide variety of dresses in all sizes and styles. Many dresses are gently worn, and some are brand new, donated by generous individuals. In addition to dresses, the Auxiliary also offers some formal shoes and accessories like jewelry to help students complete their prom look, though the main items available are dresses.

There are no eligibility requirements to receive a dress. Students do not need to show proof of income, residency, or any personal information. The program was designed to be inclusive, allowing any teen who needs a dress to come in, browse, and choose what they like—free of judgment and free of charge.

To schedule a private appointment, students or their parents can call the American Legion at 937-544-3888 after 1 p.m. any day of the week. A staff member will take down their name and contact number, and one of the Auxiliary volunteers will reach out to coordinate a convenient time to visit. All appointments are held at the American Legion Hall, located at 1000 Brazos in Crockett.

In addition to helping students, the American Legion is also encouraging community members to get involved. Donations of clean, gently used, or new dresses, shoes, and accessories are welcome and can be dropped off at the Legion hall. Contributions from the public are a critical part of making the program a success year after year.

The prom dress initiative was born out of a desire to support local youth and reduce the financial burden associated with prom. The average cost of a prom dress can range from $100 to thousands, which can be out of reach for many families. By removing this barrier, the American Legion hopes to ensure that no student has to miss out on prom due to financial hardship.

The prom dress program is just one of the many ways the American Legion is investing in the future of local students. The organization also offers a $1,000 scholarship to one graduating senior at each high school in Houston County. The scholarships are intended to support students pursuing higher education, whether through college, trade school, or other post-secondary training.

Scholarship applications are available at each high school’s counseling office and must be submitted by May 1. Students may either mail their completed applications or drop them off in person at the Legion. These scholarships are funded through local fundraising efforts and community donations, reflecting the Legion’s ongoing commitment to youth development and academic achievement.

For students who may be unsure about where to turn for help with prom or college expenses, the American Legion is working to fill that gap. By offering both practical assistance and long-term support, the organization continues to play an important role in uplifting local youth and building a stronger, more connected community.

To learn more about the prom dress program, donate, or inquire about the scholarship opportunity, contact the American Legion at 937-544-3888 after 1 p.m. or visit them at 1000 Brazos, Crockett, TX. Community members and students alike are encouraged to take part in this meaningful effort to ensure every student has the chance to feel special on prom night — and be supported in their future goals.