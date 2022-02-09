Schools to Celebrate Counselors

National School Counseling Week Celebrates Unique Contributions

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – National School Counseling Week will be celebrated from February 7–11, 2022, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different because of what school counselors do. National School Counseling Week, “School Counseling: Better Together,” highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who “implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century.”

School counselors provide a wealth of support throughout a student’s academic career. As a counselor, they help students when they face adversity such as bullying, trouble at home, academic performance, and relationship issues. Counselors also listen to students’ interests and assess their skills and personality to help them decide their future academic and career goals.

A counselor works closely with the student, educators, and parents. They work in a variety of settings including the classroom, groups, and one on one situations.

School counselors are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests, and talents. They work in partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world. Each of them focuses on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, career and social/emotional development. With teachers and other educators, they provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic, and optimistic aspirations for themselves. School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.

Throughout the week, schools will be shining a spotlight on the services school counselors provide. Each facet of these services offers students unique opportunities for growth. Partnering with the counselors in your school will enhance your student’s academic experience.

