Latexo FFA Competes in HLSR

Special to The Messenger

The Latexo FFA Ag Mech team recently competed in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ag mechanics contest. The teams constructed two projects. The first project is a32′ gooseneck cattle trailer which earned a blue ribbon and placed fourth overall in it’s class. The other project is a16′ lowboy bumper pull utility trailer which also earned a blue ribbon and placed fourth in it’s class. The cattle trailer was shown by Lucas Sales, Morgan Noble, and Tyler Wilson. The bumper pull trailer was shown by Eddy Rodriguez, Rori Holcomb, and Hayden Standley.