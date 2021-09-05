Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for August

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Monday, Aug. 23 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 17 individuals.

The indictments, without six pending capias warrants, are listed below:

Latarian Dewayne Collins – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Castein A. Corley – Engaging in organized criminal activity; Burglary of a habitation.

William Travis Erwin – Kidnapping.

Jeffrey Hargrove – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

John Joseph Hebert – Tampering with evidence.

Artis Ray Hicks – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than or equal to four grams, in a drug free zone; Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.

Delbert Ray Hicks – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than or equal to four grams; Possession of marijuana; and Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Artivia Challhel Houston – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tracy Johnson – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Markus Wayne Johnson – Taking wildlife resources without the landowner’s consent.

Thomas Edward Jones – Taking wildlife resources without the landowner’s consent.

Niki Marie Marsh – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Corey Terrell McGuire – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Bobby Ray McKnight – Tampering with evidence; Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Demarcus Richardson – Engaging in organized criminal activity; Burglary of a habitation; and Burglary of a building.

Terrell Sherman – Aggravated Robbery.

April Lanae Stafford – Abandoning a child.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.