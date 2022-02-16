Early Voting Cranks Up 2022 Election Cycle

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – If you look on any street, you will see the roadside dotted with signs asking for your vote. County, state and federal officials have now gone before the voters to see what their preferences are in the March 1 primary.

Early voting began on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 and will run until Feb. 25.

On the federal level, voters in Houston County will be asked to choose nominees for the US Representative District 17 seat while Anderson County voters will be asked to choose nominees for the US Representative District 6 position.

At the state level, voters will be asked to choose nominees for Governor; Lt. Governor; Attorney General; Comptroller of Public Accounts; Commissioner of the General Land Office; Railroad Commissioner; Commissioner of Agriculture; State Board of Education members; State Representatives; State Senators; and District Judges.

At the local level, Houston County voters will be asked to choose nominees for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1.

In Anderson County, voters will be asked to choose nominees for: County Judge; County Court-at-Law; County Treasurer; County Commissioners; and Justices of the Peace.

All other races not specifically mentioned are uncontested.

Local Political Subdivisions such as school boards, city councils and special purpose districts also have an election coming up on May 7.

The last day to file for a place on the May 7 General Election Ballot is Friday, Feb. 18 while the last day to file a declaration of write-in candidacy is Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The last day to register to vote in the May 7 election is Thursday, April 7.

