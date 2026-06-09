Grapeland ISD Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent 

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) has named Dr. Jerry Gibson as the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent during its Tuesday, June 8 meeting. Dr. Gibson brings more than three decades of educational experience and a proven record of leadership and student-centered success in both public and private education settings.

A native Texan, Dr. Gibson earned a Bachelor of Science degree from East Texas Baptist University in 1993, a Master of Education degree from Lamar University in 2002, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston in 2015.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Gibson has served as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent. He has led three school districts as superintendent over a ten-year period and most recently served in central administration with Waco ISD as Executive Director of Secondary Education, overseeing 11 campuses and more than 6,500 students.

Dr. Gibson’s leadership philosophy is rooted in servant leadership and the belief that people make the difference in education through cooperation, dedication, accountability, and a commitment to excellence. He is dedicated to ensuring that schools remain student-centered and that all decisions are made with students’ best interests in mind. He believes student success is achieved through intentional actions, evidence-based practices, and a positive organizational culture.

A strong advocate for the principles outlined in The Power of Positive Leadership, Dr. Gibson emphasizes building effective teams, fostering collaboration, and empowering educators to achieve outstanding results for students.

“We are excited about the experience, vision, and leadership Dr. Gibson brings to Grapeland ISD,” said Board President Ryan Richie. “We look forward to working with him as we continue to build upon the district’s tradition of excellence and commitment to student success.”

Dr. Gibson and his wife, Tammy, reside in Pearland, Texas, and are active members of their community. Their family includes four children—Andrew, who works in education, Alaina, Alicen, and Palmer—as well as six grandchildren: Kynlee, Easton, Kanon, Emmett, Bria, and Layla.

Under Texas law, the Board of Trustees must observe a 21-day waiting period before taking final action to officially hire the superintendent.