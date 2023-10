Senior Night at the Kennard Lady Tiger volleyball game. The team honored #13 outside hitter Senior Jada Billingsly and her family. Lady Tiger Coach TaNesiah “Cookie” Johnson said Billingsly “…has a love for the game and works hard, daily. It has been a pleasure to coach Jada this year and get to know her as a well-mannered, respectful young lady. I wish I could have coached her longer! I wish her nothing but the best in the near future!”