High Octane Family Fun

Palestine Cruise Night Growing in Popularity

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Wolfman Jack on the AM dial might be the only missing ingredient to a trip back in time when Palestine Cruise Night hits the pavement. Then again, audio technology has come a long way, and a Bluetooth connection may provide what amounts to a virtual flux capacitor.

Palestine Cruise Night is a monthly event that normally takes place the second Saturday evening of each month. For October, however, scheduling issues prompted a move to this coming Saturday, October 16. This month’s cruise will be a Halloween themed event and promises a great time for the entire family.

“We started this back in August as a way to enjoy the company of fellow enthusiasts and meet new people.” said Kristy Thatcher, the event organizer. “We just meet in the back parking lot, go inside and enjoy dinner, then come back and pull out the lawn chairs!”

The event is geared around classic and special-interest cars, but everyone is invited to attend, and the atmosphere is family friendly. Participants are asked to refrain from burnouts or other potentially dangerous behavior as to not only respect the property, but also provide a safe environment for kids and families.

Saturday’s cruise night will take place at Mazzio’s Pizza, located at 1929 S. Loop 256 in Palestine. Cars and participants are expected to begin arriving around 5 p.m. and the cruise will go until 7 p.m. There is no requirement for any type of car or truck for participation. Just bring lawn chairs and a healthy appreciation for all things automotive.

Thatcher hopes to see a great turnout Saturday and looks forward to seeing the event grow each month.

For more information on Palestine Cruise Night contact Kristy Thatcher at (903) 394-9064 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/325262262472756

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com