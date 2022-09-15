“Boots and Bling” Gala Raises over $50,000 for Kalin’s Center

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The Crockett Civic Center was decked out in style Saturday, Sept. 10 as the “Boots and Bling” Gala dinner and fundraiser got underway.

Kalin’s Center was started in 2001 and was established as a safe environment for abused children to tell their story. The Center serves Houston and Trinity Counties working with local law enforcement and Child Protective Services. The Center is located at 201 Renaissance Way in Crockett. The Center is not for profit and depends on donations and fundraisers like the “Boots and Bling” event.

The empty “survivors” table

Both boots and bling were in high supply as diners made their way to see the items offered for auction. Attendees were met with a cake auction for desserts to tempt their sweet tooth.

From canapés and wine to a first class steak dinner, the crowd were there to honor the victims and the incredible work the Center does in both Houston and Trinity Counties.

Emcee Ansel Bradshaw was on hand to direct the auctions and introduce the guests of honor and speakers.

Trinity County District Attorney Bennie Schiro shared a story about a victim of abuse. A moving tribute with a happy ending – but a heart-breaking story to hear. He showed a letter he received from the girl’s mother that he keeps at his desk in his office.

From tickets to win one of the many prizes to the auction for desserts – attendees came with their hearts and pocketbooks open and ready to help.

A wine cake brought by Houston County Judge Jim Lovell was auctioned off at the eye-popping price of $2,000.

A table in the center of the hall was left empty. A small toy bear adorned each seat. This was the first time the Center had dedicated an empty table to the survivors. Each bear was auctioned off in tribute to the victims and to help Kalin’s Center with their work.

The overall total collected was nearly $56,000.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com