KENNARD PREPARES FOR FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – Kennard Independent School District (KISD) Superintendent Malinda Lindsey sat down with the Messenger before an active shooter presentation was to begin for teachers and administrators. Lindsey has worked in education for 30 year, the last six of those in Kennard.

Lindsey spent much of her career in Nacadoches. She noticed a big difference coming to Kennard.

“Having that family atmosphere,” Lindsey said. “Knowing all the kids. I know everyone and their parents – I know their extended families.”

Superintendent Lindsey spoke to the Messenger in July about school safety, and the Friday morning conference is part of the overall plan to keep children and staff safe.

“It’s an active shooter training and address any other issues we have pending,” Lindsey explained. “The importance of keeping our doors shut, if you see something, say something – so that we can react quickly.”

Kennard is looking for academic success this year. Lindsey expects the community will be impressed with the district schools later this month.

“You will see on August 15 the state accountability ratings will be made public,” Lindsey said. “We are very excited to see those scores. Our preliminary scores are very good. We’re very pleased. Our students and our staff worked very hard. We don’t just look for academic success – we try to make a real well-rounded student – whether it’s academics or sports.”

Lindsey was eager to speak about the beloved Kennard Tigers.

“We are excited,” Lindsey replied. “Our volleyball season started with two-a-days this week. We have a lot of volleyball girls so it will be a great season. Also basketball. Our Tiger baseball team also went all the way to the state tournament. We’re looking forward to going back this year for a ‘three-peat’ and bringing it home this next time!”

“I think that having that family atmosphere and culture brings everything together,” Linsdey concluded. “We work well together, – and when we work well together – we benefit our students. It’s all about our kids.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com