Grapeland School Board Elections

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) held elections Saturday, May 4 for three school board positions, one contested, while the other two positions were not.

In position three, uncontested Incumbent Joshua Goolsby received 92 votes, while in position five, also uncontested, Incumbent Cannon Vickers received 89 votes.

In position 4, Incumbent Ryan Richie was challenged by Randy Hargrove, Jr. Richie has been serving as the interim school board president, after Chance Huff decided to leave the position. Richie was easily re-elected to the post, receiving 85 votes to Hargrove’s 24.

The votes will not be considered official, until canvassed by the school board at an upcoming meeting.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]