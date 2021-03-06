TEA Reaffirms Stance on Masks in School

Educators Eligible for Vaccines Immediately

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Following the March 2 announcement by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pertaining to lifting the mask mandate, the Texas Education Agency reiterated its stance on masks in public schools.

A statement released by the TEA on March 3 indicated, “On March 2, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-34 which addresses the statewide wearing of face coverings (i.e., masks), which takes effect March 10. TEA’s authority to implement operational requirements for public schools remains in effect (e.g., TEA’s Public Health Guidance).

“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks,” the statement continued, “TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance. Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”

The TEA also announced – in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services – that educators and school support staff are eligible for vaccines, effective immediately.

