Linda Kay Haley, known to her family as “Wonder Woman,” 76, of Kyle, Texas, passed away surrounded by family on April 4, 2026. Born November 11, 1949, in Madisonville, Texas, she lived a life marked by love, kindness, and devotion to those around her.

Linda was a cherished wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend whose presence brought comfort and warmth to every life she touched. She was united in marriage to her adoring husband, Leonard Haley, for 56 wonderful years, beginning their life together in Leona, Texas. Their marriage was a lasting example of commitment, partnership, and deep affection, and together they built a family rooted in faith, love, and laughter.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Haley; her children, Jay Haley, Jana Rios and her husband Oscar, and Joshua Haley and his wife Stacey; and numerous nieces and nephews who will always remember her with love. Linda was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kristi Haley; her parents, J.W. and Tippie Kitchen; and her brother, Jerry Kitchen.

Linda graduated from Centerville High School in Centerville, Texas, and attended Sam Houston State University (SHSU). She worked as a secretary and assistant registrar at several schools, including SHSU, where she was known for her reliability and steady support. She later served as a secretary with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 10 years.

A faithful Christian, Linda lived her life with grace and a spirit of service. Her faith guided the way she cared for others and faced life’s joys and challenges. Those who knew her can attest to her selflessness and sense of purpose. Through every season, her faith never wavered—a testament to the God-fearing woman she was and an example to all.

Linda was loving, humble, and honest, and she always put others first. She volunteered with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), advocating for children in the foster care system—one of the many ways she served her community.

She will be remembered for her gentle, soft-spoken nature and the sincere kindness that made others feel seen and cared for.

Linda found joy in simple, meaningful things. She loved cooking for her family—her chicken-fried steak was legendary—and she loved basketball, first as a high school guard and later as an enthusiastic fan. A call with her children might include sharing recent game stats, asking about their latest Mahjong night, or hearing which upcoming concert they were excited to attend.

She especially enjoyed collecting rabbit trinkets, a simple pleasure that reflected her appreciation for the little things that brought her joy. This fondness was a beautiful reflection of her warm, gentle spirit and the quiet delight she found in life.

Linda will be deeply missed, and her family and friends will carry forward the love she gave, the faith she lived, and the grace she brought to everyday life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Ascension Seton Hays Foundation, or Texas CASA.