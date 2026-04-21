Imogene Clawson Ward, age 97, formerly of Lovelady passed away Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Oakwood Assisted Living in Athens. Imogene was born November 26, 1928 in Ballinger, TX to parents, Floyd H. Clawson and Clara Mae Boles, and was a member of the Baptist Church. She was a retired offshore boat cook and a member of the Baptist Church. Imogene enjoyed playing 42 dominoes in the Lovelady and Trinity areas.

Imogene is survived by sons, Jim Smith of Brazoria, Gary Smith and wife, Kristi of Athens; grandchildren, Crystal Montano and husband, Luis of Tomball, James Smith of Tyler, Natalie Smith of Tyler, Michael Smith of Athens, Krystal Rios and husband, John of Crossroads, Brooke Gustin and husband, Shawn of Houston; great-grandchildren, Rhaegan and Luis, Steven, Brayden and Kali; numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank J. Ward.

Graveside funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at the Center Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held at 12:30 p.m. prior to service.