Services for William Penn Jones age 95, of Denson Spings Community will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Bailey & Foster Chapel, Palestine, Texas. Burial will follow in Muse Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday April 16, 2025 at Bailey & Foster, Palestine. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.

William P. Jones, “Uncle Bill” from Denson Springs Passed away on Monday April 14, 2025. He was born on July 20, 1929 in Augusta, Tx. to William Frank Jones and Lola Denny Jones. He grew up in Liberty Hill, he graduated school and joined the US Army and was an officer in the Seventh Armored Division during the Korean War. When he returned home he went to work for Sears and Roebuck where he worked over 30 years retiring as the head of the service division for the greater Houston Area. He retired to his ranch in Denson Springs.

He was a cornerstone to the community where he helped so many people out. He was so humble he never wanted any recognition. He was uncle Bill to anybody who spent more than a few minutes with him. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Olan Jones, Opal Jones, Mary Jane Clark and Frank Jones.

He is survived by a sister Neva Holderith Shugart Broad, granddaughter Kasey Guess.

Pallbearers will be Ben Missildine, Jake Harrison, Randy Guess, Donald Tillman and Bubba Cumby. Honorary pallbearers will be David Missildine, Justin Shoppe, James Shoppe, Tristian Slagel, Kensen McClendon, Chad Minton, Larry Schoppe, Charlie Harrison.

