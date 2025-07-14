Barbara Ann Rothenberger, age 74, of Irving passed away Friday, June 13, 2025 in the Methodist Medical Center in Richardson. Barbara was born October 21, 1950 in Hickory, North Carolina to parents, Jack Calvin Worley and Denia Beatrice Triplett Worley. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School in Dallas and worked at TEC Electronics as a supervisor. Barbara married Robert Rothenberger in 1983 and they moved to Grapeland to operate their horse and cattle business for 10 years. After Robert passed away, she moved to Irving to be close to her daughter, Misti. Barbara enjoyed drawing, making jewelry and was an avid animal lover.

Barbara is survived by daughter, Misti Sargent and husband, Robert of Irving; grandchild, Remie Sargent of Irving; sister, Judy Kay Morgan of Terrell; brother, Roger Worley and wife, Linda of Grapeland; nephews, Keith Hilliard, Kevin Hilliard, Bryan Worley, Tony Worley; several other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Rothenberger.

Funeral services for Barbara Ann Rothenberger were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Grapeland City Cemetery. Visitation began at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at https://www.arthritis.org/

