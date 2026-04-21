William Warren Bodenhamer, devoted husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, son, brother, and friend went on to meet the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2026. He was born on December 9, 1931, in New Caney, Tx, to William F and Ruby E Bodenhamer. William was married for 73 years to his high school sweetheart, Doris Evelyn Granger Bodenhamer.

William attended all his school years in New Caney ISD, graduating in 1948. He spent a time drilling water wells and had a company and a crew of men that laid board roads in the Conroe oil fields. But, before long he found himself following in his Dad’s footsteps and began his 41 years of service in the production department of Texaco. Upon retiring he devoted his full-time attention to ranching. His love for nature and the simple things of life made it easy for him to concentrate on only the things that mattered most to him.

William had a quiet reverence for the Lord. He served for many years as a deacon at Bethel Baptist Church. He Always made sure we were at church, and he attended with us. He had a life long lived, and full of meaningful moments. His greatest love was his family. He loved us, sheltered us, and provided for us. His ability to persevere was unequaled. A dedicated husband, Daddy, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, we loved him. He has been a blessing to us all the days of our lives.

William was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Doris Evelyn Granger Bodenhamer; parents William Frank Bodenhamer and Ruby Ecel Bodenhamer; brothers James and Frank Bodenhamer; daughter-in-law Bobbie Bodenhamer; and grandsons Ricky Bodenhamer and Brandon Bodenhamer. He is survived by his children, Warren Bodenhamer of New Caney, Mary Smentek and husband Bill of Bellville, Martha Wright and husband Grant of Conroe; 4 Grandchildren Chrystal Bodenhamer, Megan Bredlow, Orrin Wright, Hannah Taylor and 8 great-grandchildren Evelyn, Vivienna and Parker Bredlow, Tucker Bodenhamer, Cheyenne and Charlotte Wright, Kennedy and Emberly Taylor.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 5-8pm at Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Tx, 77303. Funeral Services will occur on Monday, April 13, 2026, with a short visitation beginning at noon and services at 1pm at Bethel Baptist Church 23307 Roberts Rd, New Caney, Tx, 77357. A graveside will follow at Splendora Cemetery, Splendora, Tx.