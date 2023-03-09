A Memorial Service for Denby (Denny) C. Stewart, Jr. age 76, of Grapeland, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Felder’s Chapel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Randy Shipman officiating. There will be a private burial service for the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Walker.

Denny passed away peacefully Monday, February 27, 2023 at his residence in Grapeland. He was born on December 18, 1946 in Houston, Texas to Denby C. Stewart and Myrtle Koenig Stewart. Denny was a Veteran of the United States Air Force; he served his Country from 1966-1970. Denny was a member of the Church Board at Felder’s Chapel Assembly of God Church. His family was always very important to him and he cherished them very much. He loved being a giver and of course, a joker too! Also, one of his many talents was spent in the Sound Ministry in various churches that he attended because he LOVED making everyone sound wonderful!! His greatest accomplishment was when he began Data Plus Communications in 1992 in Houston, Texas; the business was very successful until his retirement in 2020. Denny was preceded in death by his parents and numerous other family members. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Becky Stewart; his daughters, Denise Stewart, and Julie Lehr and her husband, Eddie, which is the Son he never had; his grandchildren, Cody Lehr and wife, Damaris, Corey Lehr, great-granddaughter, Xareni; his sister, Ann Hill; his brother, Jim Stewart and wife, Kathy; and numerous nieces and nephews, and various other family members.