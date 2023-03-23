New Grapeland ISD Superintendent Takes the Job

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – After being named the lone finalist for the job of Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) Superintendent Finalist, Dr. David Maass had to wait the state-mandated 21 days before he could be officially offered the position. At a GISD board meeting held Monday, March 20, he was offered and accepted the position.

Dr. Maass (pronounced ‘moss’) has spent the last 21 days getting to know the schools and the community, spending time both looking for housing for his family and meeting with teachers and people in the community to be ready for his official first day on the job, April 3.

The Messenger checked in with Maass, who was able to report he and his family have found housing near the school, with Maass himself moving to the area and his family coming after the current school year ends. Maass’ wife is a teacher and his son will be finishing high school in their previous home in Ogelsby, Texas.

Although the 21-day waiting period is a state law and applies to every school district in the state, Maass was glad it was all made official.

“We’ve signed the contract and I am glad those 21 days are over!” Maass said. “I have met a lot of people already and been sitting down with them to discuss out what our priorities are going to be.”

Maass said the district will work on electronic doors at the high school and installing special glass at the schools to improve safety. The GISD board also voted to use some expected funds to revamp the football field and track.

Eager to get started in his new role, Maass has been delighted with what he has seen so far during his tour of Grapeland.

“Everybody has been so nice and supportive. Everybody I’ve talked to in town from The Messenger, to our new landlord, to the people at the bank – everybody’s been very supportive and it’s going to be good and then it’ll be fun!” Maass said. “I want to try to get the kids more involved in community stuff so the community can see what the kids can do and the kids can show the community what they can do.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]