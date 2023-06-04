Peanut Festival Details Announced

Grapeland Chamber of Commerce President Amber Loew was the guest speaker at the Grapeland Noon Lions Club meeting Thursday, June 1. Loew told the Lions the chamber is already working on the next Peanut Festival, set for Oct. 19-21 with the theme this year of “Texas Cinema Treasures.” The co-chairs for the festival will be Mrs. Loew and Julie Martin. The chamber is looking for vendors, sponsors and local bands to play at the festival, with an emphasis this year on getting more young people involved to build a spirit of volunteerism in our local youth. Loew invited local businesses to attend their meetings held at Dominion Grapeland State Bank the first Tuesday of each month at noon. To get more information about the chamber and all the opportunities at this fall’s Peanut Festival, visit their website, www.grapelandchamber.org.