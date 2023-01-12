Kathy Sue King Peck, age 56, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home in Grapeland. She was born August 11, 1966 in Sugarland to parents, Charles Archie Snell and Mary Sue Christian Snell. Kathy was a floral designer who worked at Janie’s Flower Corner for many years. She was a wonderful Gran-Gran who will be greatly missed.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Paul Peck of Grapeland; daughters, Cheyenne King of Tyler, Christal Peck of Grapeland; grandchildren, Charles Nathaniel King of Tyler, Vanessa Leigh Vega Peck of Grapeland, Valerie Michelle Salmon of Grapeland; brother, Charles Jacob Snell of Crockett; aunt, Frances Richards of Canyon Lake; friend, Teri Dickinson-Burke of Florida; numerous other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Mary Snell.

Graveside services for Kathy Sue King Peck were held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Parker Cemetery with Bro. Ottis Byers officiating. Visitation began at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

